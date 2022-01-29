Suspect in Attempted Kidnap of 9-Year-Old Girl Arrested After Barricade in Stafford

Authorities have arrested a man they say tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl in a neighborhood in Stafford County, Virginia, they announced Saturday.

Just before 3 p.m. Friday, a man approached the girl on Basswood Drive in the Embrey Mill community in Stafford and asked her for directions, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. The man then grabbed the girl and forced her into a black Buick Regal, they said.

As the man walked around the car to get into the driver's seat, the girl was able to get out of the passenger's side door, authorities said. She then ran home.

Stafford County authorities called her a "brave young lady."

Authorities say they identified the suspect as 34-year-old Steven Randall Williams. A SWAT team surrounded Williams' home on Owens Street in Stafford just before 9 p.m., but he refused to come outside, they said.

Authorities sent a drone into the home and used a robot to open doors, and a crisis negotiation team attempted to speak to Williams. They also tried chemical munitions. Ultimately, a K-9 was sent into the home. The dog found Williams just before 3 a.m. He was then taken into custody.

"A call like this is all hands on deck for the Stafford Sheriff’s Office," the sheriff's office said in a release Saturday. "Dispatchers took leads from the public, while deputies and detectives began investigating leads and collecting evidence. Thank you to the public for sharing the photo of the suspect vehicle and providing valuable leads."

Williams is being held without bond on one count of abduction.