Virginia

Stafford Deputies Search for Man Who Tried to Kidnap 9-Year-Old Girl

By Gina Cook

Stafford County Sheriff's Office

A man tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl in a neighborhood in Stafford County, Virginia, Friday afternoon, authorities say.

Just before 3 p.m. the man grabbed the girl on Basswood Drive in the Embrey Mill community in Stafford and took her to a black Buick Regal, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The girl was able to get out of the car and run away.

Deputies described the suspect as a white man with a light brown goatee and a dark jacket.

Local

The News4 Rundown 21 hours ago

Girl Stuck for Hours With Suspected School Shooter Shares Story: The News4 Rundown

vaccine mandates 2 hours ago

Virginia AG: State Colleges Can't Mandate COVID-19 Vaccines

A large law enforcement presence is in the area searching for the suspect.

The sheriff's office asked anyone with information to call 540-658-4400

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

VirginiaSTAFFORD COUNTYStaffordStafford County Sheriff's Officeattempted kidnapping
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us