Stafford Deputies Search for Man Who Tried to Kidnap 9-Year-Old Girl

A man tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl in a neighborhood in Stafford County, Virginia, Friday afternoon, authorities say.
Just before 3 p.m. the man grabbed the girl on Basswood Drive in the Embrey Mill community in Stafford and took her to a black Buick Regal, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.
The girl was able to get out of the car and run away.
Deputies described the suspect as a white man with a light brown goatee and a dark jacket.
Local
A large law enforcement presence is in the area searching for the suspect.
The sheriff's office asked anyone with information to call 540-658-4400
Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.