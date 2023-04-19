Suspect Charged With Murdering Hyattsville Man: Police

A man was arrested and charged Wednesday with murdering a 24-year-old man in Hyattsville, Maryland, police say.

Officers found Rudy Perez Gutierrez, 24, of Hyattsville, and another victim shot in the 2100 block of Guilford Road at bout 5:15 p.m. on Friday, according to a Prince George’s County Police Department release.

Detectives arrest 28-year-old Alex Quinteros of Takoma Park in connection to the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Rudy Perez Gutierrez of Hyattsville..https://t.co/8qOZtBxQpu pic.twitter.com/AJ9EFE1qvn — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) April 19, 2023

Perez Gutierrez died at the scene. The second victim had not-life threatening injuries.

Alex Quinteros, 28, of Takoma Park, was arrested Wednesday in connection to the fatal shooting.

The victims and the suspect did not know each other, according to police. Investigators believe the shooting happened during a robbery.

Quinteros is charged with first and second-degree murder, attempted murder, robbery and other charges. He is being held at the Department of Corrections without bond.