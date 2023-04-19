missing person

Body of Missing Germantown Man Found in Lake

By Allison Hageman and Derrick Ward, News4 Reporter

The body of a missing man from Germantown, Maryland, was found in Lake Churchill on Wednesday, police say.

Ankit Bagai, 30, went missing on April 9 at about 11:30 a.m. when he left a treatment center near Milestone Plaza. His family led a search party on Sunday and believed he may have been in Virginia or D.C.

Officers responded to reports of a body in the water in the area of Afternoon and Summersong Lanes at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the body was Bagai. The cause of death was not immediately released.

Bagai’s family said he had been prescribed several life-saving medications and went without them for over a week.

On Sunday, his family started their search at a local police station, going to several locations, including a shopping center near where he was last seen. They posted his image every few steps, in the hopes of generating a lead.

On the day Bagai went missing, police responded to a report of a man in Lake Churchill. It was searched “using sonar, using drag hooks, but they did not find anything. They were out there for three to four hours,” Gobind Singh, Bagai’s brother-in-law said.

Police said they do not suspect foul play.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

