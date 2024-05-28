gun violence

DC police searching for answers on who killed 16-year-old on V Street NW

Devon Sharp, of Northwest D.C., was the victim of the shooting on May 18

By Sumner Bradley

dc police car generic mpd
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

D.C. police are searching for who killed a 16-year-old boy north of the U Street NW area earlier this month.

Devon Sharp, of Northwest D.C., was the victim.

Stream News4 now: Watch NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of V Street NW for the report of a shooting on Saturday, May 18, at about 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found that Sharp had been shot. He was taken to a hospital and died of his injuries two days later, police said.

Police did not release additional information on the shooting or a potential suspect. News4 tried unsuccessfully to contact Sharp's family.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $25,000 is available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Consumer Reports 3 hours ago

Gearing up for summer grilling season

Washington DC 6 hours ago

Memorial helmets installed across DC to honor fallen firefighters

So far this year, 70 people have been killed in the District, marking a 25% decrease since the same period last year, Metropolitan Police Department statistics say. Reports of violent crime are down 27%.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceNorthwest DC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us