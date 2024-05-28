DC police searching for answers on who killed 16-year-old on V Street NW

D.C. police are searching for who killed a 16-year-old boy north of the U Street NW area earlier this month.

Devon Sharp, of Northwest D.C., was the victim.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of V Street NW for the report of a shooting on Saturday, May 18, at about 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found that Sharp had been shot. He was taken to a hospital and died of his injuries two days later, police said.

Police did not release additional information on the shooting or a potential suspect. News4 tried unsuccessfully to contact Sharp's family.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $25,000 is available.

So far this year, 70 people have been killed in the District, marking a 25% decrease since the same period last year, Metropolitan Police Department statistics say. Reports of violent crime are down 27%.

