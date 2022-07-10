Suspect Arrested in NE Shooting of 16-Year-Old: Police

Police arrested 33 year-old Alphonso Oliver, of Southeast, DC, for a shooting that killed a 16 year-old at Kenilworth Terrace, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Sunday.

On July 5, officers responded to the 700 block of Kenilworth Terrace Northeast about 1 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Levoire Simmons, of Northeast D.C., was found with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. DC Fire and EMS found no signs of life, and Simmons' body was taken to the medical examiner's office, police said.

Oliver was arrested on Sunday and charged with second degree murder while armed.