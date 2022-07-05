Juvenile Killed in Northeast DC Shooting: Police

A young person was killed in a shooting early Tuesday in Washington, D.C., police said, amid a rash of violence in the capital following July 4 celebrations.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Kenilworth Terrace Northeast about 1 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A juvenile male died after the shooting, police said. Their name and exact age weren’t immediately released.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

D.C. police reported investigating at least six other shootings and a stabbing from late Monday to Tuesday morning.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.