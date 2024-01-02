gun violence

Suspect arrested in DC's first homicide of 2024

18-year-old woman killed at hotel in Friendship Heights

By Sophia Barnes and Paul Wagner, News4 Reporter

Police arrested a suspect in the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman at a hotel in Friendship Heights — Washington, D.C.’s first reported homicide of 2024.

Paramedics responded to the report of a shooting on the seventh floor of the Embassy Suites Hotel on Military Road NW about 1:15 a.m. Monday. They were told on arrival that the victim was in cardiac arrest.

Ashalei Hinds, of Clinton, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Metropolitan Police Department said. She was a freshman at Louisiana State University, the school confirmed Tuesday.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jelani Cousin of Northeast D.C. Tuesday and charged him with second-degree murder while armed.

A law enforcement source familiar with the investigation said about 10 people were attending a party inside a hotel room when a shooter opened fire.

Several guests at the Embassy Suites said they heard two gunshots and then screaming.

D.C. police were searching for a man accused of shooting and killing a woman in D.C. early Monday.

It's not clear if Hinds was the shooter's intended target.

Police said as many as six people left the room before police arrived.

Video shows police vehicles near an entrance to the Embassy Suites less than a block from the Friendship Heights Metro station on the D.C.-Maryland line. Hotel management said they were cooperating with police in the investigation.

Hinds was killed just after D.C. ended the previous year with 274 homicides. According to preliminary figures released Monday, homicides in 2023 were the highest in more than two decades — since 1997, when there were 302. Homicides were up about 35% from 2022, according to D.C. police data.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says she is working to reverse this trend with new legislation that has yet to be passed.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

