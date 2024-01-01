Woman killed at Friendship Heights hotel in DC's 1st homicide of 2024

A woman was shot and killed at a Friendship Heights hotel in Washington, D.C.’s first reported homicide of 2024, police sources tell News4.

Police responded to the 4300 block of Military Road about 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her name was not immediately released. It's not clear if she was the intended target.

Police said they were looking for a male who fled the scene wearing black clothing and a black ski mask.

Video shows police vehicles near an entrance to an Embassy Suites less than a block away from the Friendship Heights Metro station along the D.C.-Maryland line. Hotel management says they are cooperating with police in the investigation.

D.C. police investigated 274 homicides in 2023, the highest number of homicides in a year in at least two decades, according to preliminary figures released Monday.

Homicides were up about 35% from the previous year, according to MPD data.