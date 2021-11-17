Student Arrested After Police Receive Tip About Gun in Montgomery County School

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after police say he brought ammunition to his high school in Silver Spring, Maryland, and then fled the campus before officers got there.

According to Montgomery County police, an anonymous tip about a student possibly with a gun led staff at Northwood High School to search the teen. They found he had brought two rounds of ammunition to the school, authorities said.

School officials alerted police, and the student fled the campus. Northwood High School was put under a shelter-in-place order and shortly after, Forest Knolls elementary school was placed on lockdown, authorities said.

Less than an hour later, the student turned himself in unarmed and was taken into custody, police said. The shelter-in-place and lockdown were lifted.

During a K-9 search, police found a handgun off school property, but it wasn’t immediately clear if the weapon belonged to the student.

The investigation is ongoing, and “appropriate charges are being determined,” police said.

The suspect's name will not be released because he's a minor.

Northwood principal Jonathan Garrick thanked the school's staff and Montgomery police letter Wednesday for their “swift action” and applauded students who alerted adults.

“Our students and community members who speak up when they have a concern about student safety are to be commended”, Garrick said.