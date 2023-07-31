Storm damage to impact rush hour traffic on GW Parkway, Northwest DC

Fallen trees from Saturday’s storms are expected to impact rush hour traffic on the George Washington Memorial Parkway and in Northwest D.C. as cleanup efforts continue Monday morning.

The northern section of the GW Parkway has been closed for two days from Spout Run Parkway to the Beltway as crews work to remove trees, the National Park Service (NPS) said Sunday.

“Impact to drivers during Monday's morning rush hour: Large portions of the northern section of the George Washington Memorial Parkway are temporarily closed as crews work to remove fallen trees after yesterday's storm,” @NPSNewsDC tweeted.

⚠️⚠️Impact to drivers during Monday's morning rush hour: Large portions of the northern section of the George Washington Memorial Parkway are temporarily closed as crews work to remove fallen trees after yesterday's storm. — National Parks of Greater Washington, DC (@NPSNewsDC) July 31, 2023

As of 7 a.m., cars were diverted left off the parkway with orange cones at Spout Run Parkway.

An estimate of when the roadway will reopen has yet to be released.

NPS also reported that numerous trees fell across the Clara Barton Parkway in Maryland.

Fallen trees remain strewn across roads in Northwest D.C. Monday morning.

On Arizona Avenue off of Loughboro Road NW a pole with power lines and a transformer is snapped in half. Loughboro Road is filled with downed power lines and tree branch debris.

A large tree with roots taller than a person is laying across Massachusetts Avenue NW near Sheridan Circle.

5:15am. GW Parkway @ Spout Run. Cars already lining up before sunrise.



It’s only going to get worse.



The GW Parkway is CLOSED from I-495 (Capital Beltway) down to Spout Run. ZERO traffic allowed to get by.



Why? Debris cleanup from Saturday’s storm. pic.twitter.com/8cBPDdBpXa — Joseph Olmo (@ReporterJoseph) July 31, 2023

This is going to cause some issues for the morning commute 🚦 … tree down along Mass Ave a major artery in downtown DC. This is at Sheridan circle by R and 23rd. Crews have been working around the clock trying to clear debris from Saturday’s storm. pic.twitter.com/hBSSl42sXQ — Juliana Valencia (@NewsJValencia) July 31, 2023

D.C.’s Mayor Muriel Bowser said 311 has received more than 500 calls since Saturday asking for help with tree removal.

Roads closed for storm cleanup (last updated at 7 a.m.):

Mclean, Virginia: Southbound GW Parkway closed from the Beltway to Interstate 66.

Arlington, Virginia: Northbound GW Parkway closed from Spout Run to Interstate 123.

Glen Echo, Maryland: MacArthur Boulevard closed between Wilson Lane and Bannockburn Road near Mohican Road.

Northwest D.C.: Canal Road closed between Foxhall Road and Reservoir Road.

We have a LOT of road closures this AM because of downed trees/storm damage… Join us now for the latest! @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/KCB9L9Y1n8 — First4Traffic (@First4Traffic) July 31, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.