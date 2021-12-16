car fire

Stolen Car Bursts Into Flames After Downtown DC Bus Crash

The fiery crash occurred before midnight Wednesday at 20th and K streets NW

By Andrea Swalec

dc car fire crash

The driver of a stolen car crashed into a Georgetown University bus in downtown D.C. Wednesday and the car burst into flames, police say and images show. 

The fiery crash occurred before midnight at 20th and K streets NW. Images show flames leaping from the front of a light-colored sedan in the middle of the intersection. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

D.C. police say the car was stolen from Maryland. The driver smashed into the bus and then ran away with two passengers. Police searched for the three people but could not find them.

DC carjacking 17 hours ago

Rideshare Driver Shot, Carjacked in Southeast DC

Greenbelt Dec 8

Greenbelt Residents Concerned Over Carjackings Meet With Police

Maryland Nov 26

Maryland Girl Back With Family After Hours-Long Carjacking Ordeal

No one on the bus was hurt, police said. 

The D.C. area is seeing a number of car thefts and carjackings. D.C. crime statistics show motor vehicle thefts are up 9% this year compared to the same point last year.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

car firecar theft
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us