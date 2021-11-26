Maryland

Maryland Girl Kidnapped When Carjacker Took Off With Mom's SUV Found Safe

The girl wondered around for hours looking for help after the suspect abandoned the car

By Megan McGrath, News4 Reporter

NBC Washington

A 10-year-old girl is home safe after a carjacking suspect stole her mother's SUV in Montgomery County, Maryland, and then abandoned her and the car once he discovered she was in the back seat, her family says.

The girl was waiting in her mother's Honda Pilot on Fenwick Lane in Silver Spring about 11 p.m. Thursday, when the suspect jumped in the car and took off, police said.

The girl told her family she pretended to sleep while the suspect drove around.

Eventually, he discovered she was in the back and abandoned the SUV on Weller Road off of Georgia Avenue in Glenmont.

But the child's ordeal wasn't over yet.

Her family said she wondered around for about five hours looking for a fire house to get help before a good Samaritan saw her and helped get her home.

She was not harmed.

The suspect is still on the loose.

