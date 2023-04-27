‘Spectacular': News4's Eun Yang Takes Us Inside White House State Dinner

It was a night of glitz and glamour at the White House on Wednesday as President Joe Biden hosted South Korea's President and first lady for a state dinner.

News4’s very own Eun Yang and her husband Robert were among the 200 or so guests.

"It's so personal to me because my parents are Korean immigrants and they love this country so much," Eun said.

Eun joined News4 Today by phone to divulge details about the "spectacular" star-studded affair, which included the President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol performing his favorite song, “American Pie.”

"I can't tell you how beautiful the evening was, just start to finish. It will never get lost on me what an honor it is to live in Washington, D.C., and be a part of this incredible city and to be at the White House for any occasion."

"It's an honor for me to be there — especially on an occasion to host the Korean president and first lady and talk about the alliance and friendship that these two countries have had for many years," Eun said.

D.C. celebrity chef Edward Lee, the chef behind Succotash in D.C. and National Harbor, was the guest chef helping prepare a menu of Maryland crab cakes, braised beef short ribs and Biden's favorite dessert, ice cream. Ever the foodie, Eun said the meal was amazing.

After walking the red carpet, she mingled with members of the South Korean delegation, U.S. lawmakers and celebrities. Actor Angelina Jolie, home improvement duo Chip and Joanna Gaines and Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim were among the big names.

“I don’t want to brag, but I spent a lot of time talking to Angelina Jolie,” Eun said.

Hear much more from Eun in the video above.