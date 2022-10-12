Small Earthquake Rumbles in Carroll County, Maryland

A magnitude 2.0 earthquake rumbled in Carroll County, Maryland, late Tuesday, and shaking was felt as far away as Silver Spring.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reports a small earthquake struck about 10:49 p.m. near Sykesville, which is about 20 miles west of Baltimore and 40 miles north of D.C.

Weak shaking was felt near Olney, Germantown and even downtown Silver Spring, according to reports submitted to the USGS' Did You Feel It? tool. More than 170 people had submitted reports by 5:30 a.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Howard County Police said they received calls about a boom and tweeted that it was earthquake-related.

There are no reports of any damage or injuries.

About 1 million magnitude earthquakes occur on Earth every year, the USGS says.

In August 2021, a magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck Clarksville, about 15 miles southwest of Baltimore.

Stay with News4 for more.