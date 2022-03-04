Several Unaccounted for After Explosion, Fire Destroy Silver Spring Apartments

What to Know An explosion and fire ripped through an apartment building in Silver Spring, Maryland, Thursday morning.

Three people were seriously injured and several people are missing, fire officials said.

About 100 residents of the Flower Garden Apartments complex are displaced because three buildings were deemed unsafe after the devastating explosion.

Firefighters are set to search through the rubble of a Silver Spring, Maryland, apartment complex where an explosion and fire Thursday destroyed homes, leaving three people seriously injured, dozens displaced and several people missing.

A fence blocked off the destroyed buildings Friday morning, surrounded by bricks and charred building materials and personal items.

Operations were set to begin again after 7 a.m., once the sun comes up, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said. Crews are expected to look for answers on how many people are unaccounted for and why this devastating blast occurred.

Officials are expected to give an update on the investigation at 9 a.m.

At least 10 people were taken to hospitals, some critically injured, after an explosion and a fire erupted at an apartment complex in Silver Spring, Maryland, Thursday morning. Video shows the moment it happened. Credit: Amrit Gautam

Lyttonsville Road between Lytonnsville Place and Michigan Avenue was closed Friday morning due to the investigation.

Explosion, Fire Destroy Silver Spring Apartments, Seriously Injure 3

Flames consumed a building at the Friendly Garden Apartments on Lyttonsville Road about 10:30 a.m. after an enormous boom alarmed residents throughout the area. Video shows the moment of the explosion: A gray cloud of debris erupts outward as a thunderous rumble sounds. When the sound of the explosion stops, it's replaced by a woman's screams and alarms.

People who live nearby rushed to help injured residents and warn others to run. One described catching a baby thrown from a window.

“These are really good people around here. People from all over the world live in this building,” witness Andre Kinard said. “I hope that we didn’t leave anybody behind.”

Three people were seriously hurt and seven others have injuries ranging from "moderate to minor," Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said at an afternoon news conference. Goldstein said "several" people were unaccounted for, but he couldn't give an exact number.

Three of the apartment complex's six buildings were declared unsafe, and about 100 residents of those buildings are displaced, Goldstein said. Making Home Possible is helping those displaced.

By the early evening, firefighters were still actively searching for anyone who could be stuck in the rubble but were limited to certain areas due to safety concerns. Crews brought in heavy machinery and knocked down an unstable freestanding wall to help in the search.

Some residents ran toward the danger to make sure everyone got out of their apartments before things got worse. News4's Cory Smith reports.

Goldstein said there were “possible indications of alerts” by search dogs, which could indicate bodies or survivors.

What caused the explosion at the Silver Spring apartments?

Goldstein said Thursday afternoon that it was too early to determine a possible cause.

At least two people said they smelled gas at the Friendly Garden Apartments on Thursday. Goldstein said the fire department had not received any calls about gas concerns or gas leaks at the apartment complex since Jan. 1, 2021.

Washington Gas and Pepco responded to the scene, along with representatives from Montgomery County agencies, officials said Thursday.

Washington Gas released the following statement on Thursday afternoon:

"Washington Gas is aware of an incident in Silver Spring. Our personnel are responding and assisting the fire department on the scene. As always, the safety of our customers and community is our top priority. We are supporting the active investigation and do not have further details to share at this time."