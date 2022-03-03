News4 has live coverage on the scene now. Watch live in the video feed above.

Multiple people are reported injured after an explosion and fire Thursday morning at an apartment building in Silver Spring, Maryland, officials said.

Firefighters rushed to the 2400 block of Lyttonsville Road before 11 a.m., Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said, finding flames shooting from a back section of the building that appeared to be destroyed.

Chopper4 footage shows a massive amount of gray smoke billowing from an apartment complex in Silver Spring.

Piringer said multiple people may be injured. Medics could be seen wheeling people away on stretchers.

The roof of one section of the building is gone, exposing residents' homes.

Chopper4 footage shows debris including personal items, window screens, bed frames and building materials strewn around the Friendly Garden Apartments. The debris extended up to 50 to 70 feet from the building, Chopper4 reporter Brad Freitas said.

The fire is so powerful that Freitas said he could feel its heat through the helicopter's windows.

A massive amount of gray smoke continues to billow from the scene. Vehicles in the parking lot appear damaged.

Firefighters on cherry pickers worked to pull people from windows and spray water onto the smoldering apartments from above.

D.C. Fire and EMS is headed to the scene to assist.

Gusts of wind up to 30 mph may affect firefighters' response to the blaze, Storm Team4's Michelle Grossman said.

It's unclear what caused the explosion and fire.

The site of the fire Thursday is about four miles from where an explosion and fire at the Flower Branch apartments in Silver Spring killed two children and five adults in August 2016. More than 60 people were injured, including three firefighters.

The National Transportation Safety Board determined a failed mercury service regulator and unconnected vent line led to a natural gas leak that accumulated in the building's meter room until it exploded.

