How to Help Friendly Garden Apartments Residents

Donate to Montgomery Housing Partnership Fund

A March 3 fire and explosion devastated the Friendly Garden Apartments on Lyttonsville Road in Silver Spring, causing serious injuries, displacing residents, and destroying multiple apartments. Many residents evacuated carrying very little or nothing.

You can donate to provide relief to these families as they stabilize and try to move forward.  Funds are needed for transportation, clothing, and supplies for children and families. 100% of the donated funds will go to the families impacted by the fire.

