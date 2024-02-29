Housing authority officer shot in DC's Navy Yard; police tell residents to shelter in place

An officer with the D.C. Housing Authority Police Department was shot Thursday in the District’s Navy Yard neighborhood, sources tell News4. An active barricade has closed several streets in the area which could impact morning commuters.

The shooting in the 400 block of M Street SE was reported just before 6 a.m. The barricade is in a nearby building. D.C. police said officer activity is focused in the 1300 block of 4th Street SE.

The condition of the officer was not immediately released.

The D.C. police are encouraging nearby residents on X to shelter in place, inside their homes with doors locked.

Officers are currently searching for the suspect involved in a shooting inside 1331 Fourth Street SE. Please shelter in place, stay inside your homes, and ensure doors are locked and secure. If you see or hear anything suspicious, call 911. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 29, 2024

There is a heavy police presence in the area due to the Metropolitan Police, Naval Police, Homeland Security and Housing Authority Police nearby locations.

The investigation has closed several streets in the area, and eastbound traffic on M Street was blocked. Westbound was moving with police direction as of 6:30 a.m.

D.C. police shared the following road closures:

M Street between New Jersey Ave, SE and 6 th Street, SE

Street, SE 4 th Street between Water Street and L Street, SE.

Street between Water Street and L Street, SE. 5 th Street between L Street, SE and M Street, SE

Street between L Street, SE and M Street, SE Tingey Street between New Jersey Ave, SE and 4th Street, SE

Metro bus routes along eastbound M Street are also impacted.

No additional information was immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.