3 officers shot in Southeast DC; schools locked down as suspect shoots at police, sources say

Three police officers were shot and a suspect continues to shoot from a residence in Southeast D.C. Wednesday, D.C. police said. A fourth officer had minor injuries, multiple sources said.

The shooting suspect remained barricaded in the house as of 9:20 a.m. and continued to fire shots after police shut down several city blocks, forcing multiple schools into lockdown.

Officers may have been executing an arrest warrant in the 5000 block of Hanna Place Southeast near Benning Road and the Maryland line when shots were fired from inside a home, sources said. A barrage of gunfire can be heard on surveillance camera footage.

Three officers with gunshot wounds are expected to survive, D.C. police confirmed. A fourth officer was injured, but hadn't been shot, sources said.

Some officers were taken to the hospital in police vehicles instead of ambulances, sources said.

It's unclear if anyone besides the officers was injured.

Information about the shooting suspect was not immediately released.

"The scene remains active," D.C. police said about 9 a.m.

Garfield Elementary School on H Street SE and Plummer Elementary School on Texas Avenue SE were placed on lockdown, D.C. Public School said.

Officials in uniforms were seen shuttling children into a KIPP charter school near 46th Place and Benning Road SE. A swarm of police cars and emergency vehicles were seen near the doors to the school.

“I’m outraged because my son goes right here to this school. I was coming to take him to school and wasn’t able to get through and I’m just like… I’m shocked. I’m really shocked,” said one mother.

A large, black vehicle resembling an armored truck was seen driving into the cordoned-off area.

Several city blocks are shut down, and police asked members of the media to stay far from the scene.

