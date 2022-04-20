Peruvian embassy

Secret Service Shot Reported Intruder at Peruvian Embassy Residence in DC: Officials

By NBC Washington Staff

peruvian embassy dc april 20 2022
NBC Washington

A shooting investigation is underway at a residence linked to the Peruvian Embassy in Northwest D.C., officials say.

Secret Service officers shot a reported intruder at the residence shortly before 8 a.m. following "a confrontation," a spokesman for the agency said. 

Secret Service and D.C. officers responded to the 3000 block of Garrison Street NW. 

Information was not immediately on the condition of the person who was shot. No injuries to officers were reported. 

D.C. police blocked off a portion of the neighborhood.

The Secret Service is investigating, D.C. police said. Updates are expected soon. 

This article tagged under:

Peruvian embassyMetropolitan Police DepartmentDC Police
