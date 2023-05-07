Shooting in Falls Church Kills 1 Person, Injures Another

One person is dead, and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Falls Church, Virginia, early Sunday, police say.

Officers found two victims in the 3800 block of S George Mason Drive at about 3 a.m., according to the Fairfax County police.

Officers are in the 3800 blk of S George Mason Dr in Falls Church for a shooting. Two victims shot and taken to the hospital; 1 declared deceased, 1 w/injuries considered to be life-threatening. Avoid the area as investigation continues. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/XA0fln36VG — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) May 7, 2023

One died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Their identities were not immediately released.

The shooting appears to have occurred at a strip mall with several bars. Officers asked the businesses for information and surveillance footage. Police have not confirmed if the bars or their patrons were involved.

A nearby resident told News4 they heard screams, gunfire and saw people and cars leaving after the incident. They said problems aren't unusual around the bars' 2 a.m. closing time.

Detectives continue to investigate the cause of the shooting.

People who left their vehicles at the area overnight returned late Sunday morning to retrieve them.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.