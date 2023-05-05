Ikea to Open 2 Pickup Locations in Maryland, Virginia

Ikea announced plans to open two small locations this year in the D.C. area.

The furniture and home goods company will open what they call "Plan & Order points” in Fairfax, Virginia, this summer and in Gaithersburg, Maryland, this fall, they said Wednesday. The locations will each be under 9,000 square feet — unlike the huge warehouse stores in College Park, Maryland, and Woodbridge, Virginia.

Customers will be able to pick up orders they made online, talk with planning specialists and get design inspiration, Ikea said in a statement.

Unlike a warehouse location of Ikea, you won’t be able to shop for housewares to take home on the spot. Rather, you’ll shop for items for delivery or pickup, an Ikea U.S. spokeswoman told News4.

“We’re excited to offer a new IKEA experience to our DC metro area customers with convenience in mind. Whether you’re looking for inspiration, need help from an IKEA design specialist or simply want to pick up a piece of furniture that you purchased online, the IKEA Fairfax and Gaithersburg Plan & order point with Pick-up are even more accessible and meet our customers where they are and how they like to shop,” CEO Javier Quiñones said in the statement.

The pickup locations will be at 4206 Fairfax Corner Ave. West in Fairfax and at 101 Boardwalk Place in Gaithersburg.

Ikea announced plans earlier this year for a Plan & Order location in Arlington.