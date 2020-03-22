Second Patient in DC Dies from Coronavirus

A 65-year-old woman died on Saturday night after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to D.C. health officials. It was announced Sunday that she is the second person in the district to die from the virus.

The patient was admitted to a local hospital with underlying health conditions. The first person to die of COVID-19 in D.C. was a 59-year-old man who also had an underlying health condition.

There were 98 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in D.C. as of Saturday night. Mayor Muriel Bowser is expected to address the city Monday afternoon about the ongoing pandemic.