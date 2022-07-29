Ryan Kerrigan Is Retiring From the NFL After 11 Seasons and 95.5 Sacks

Ryan Kerrigan is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ryan Kerrigan announced Friday that he is retiring from the NFL after 11 very successful seasons.

.@RyanKerrigan91 is officially retiring a member of the Burgundy & Gold



Thank you for everything and congratulations on an amazing career! pic.twitter.com/ysee8ESI6x — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2022

Kerrigan, who played last year in Philadelphia, spent the first 10 campaigns of his career in Washington, where he started as a first-round pick out of Purdue and finished as the franchise's all-time sack leader.

A four-time Pro Bowler who first earned the honor in 2012 and then picked up three-consecutive nods in 2016, 2017 and 2018, Kerrigan was known for extreme durability and consistent defensive production.

The first absence in Kerrigan's professional life came in the middle of his ninth season, as he participated in the first 139 games of his time in Washington. He totaled four double-digit sack outputs, with his high being the 13.5 he notched in 2014.

The downside for Kerrigan, like others who have suited up for the team in the 2000s, is that he didn't get to show off his skills more on the postseason stage. He made just three playoff appearances with the club (and added a fourth when he was with the Eagles). He was winless in those contests.

Regardless of that, Kerrigan's legacy with his first and primary organization is as strong as he was.

Shortly after announcing his retirement, Kerrigan released the following statement looking back on his career in the NFL:

From 91 himself pic.twitter.com/udGgeXdBAn — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2022

He'll almost surely be voted in among the next group of guys that are up for consideration on the Commanders' Ring of Fame and his jersey will be a staple at training camp and meaningful matchups well into the future.