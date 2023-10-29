Runners cross the finish line at 48th Marine Corps Marathon

Motivated runners from across the U.S. and world ran in the 48th Marine Corps Marathon in D.C. and Arlington, Virginia, on Sunday.

More than 23,000 runners from all 50 states, D.C., Puerto Rico and 63 countries were registered to run in the “The People’s Marathon”, organizers said in a release. MCM Weekend featured events from Friday to Saturday, including the 26.2-mile marathon and a 50K ultramarathon.

The number of runners was nearly double the amount of last year's in-person return following the pandemic.

Race winners

The winner of the marathon was Julius Kogo from Durham, North Carolina. He ran about 2 hours and 25 minutes.

"Next year God willing, I'll be here to lower that time. So...the course was very nice," Kogo said.

The winner of the 50K was Calum Neff from Houston, Texas. He ran about 2 hours and 55 minutes, breaking the Marathon’s 50K record.

“I’m feeling not too bad, of course a win helps keep the runner’s high going,” Neff said.

Before the race, News4 spoke to Sgt. Major Carlos Ruiz and Gold Star Wife Heather Kelly about why they ran.

News4's Chuck Bell completed the 10K race. He said he was happy to reach his goal time.

The weather was warm and humid with temperatures in the 60s during the race, according to the Storm Team4 forecast.

It’s @Marine_Marathon morning and we’re bringing it to you LIVE @nbcwashington — started out our day chatting with Gold Star Wife Heather Kelly at the start of the Marine Corp 10K and Mile 18 🏃 🏃‍♀️ 🏃‍♂️ 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/W1cKfbaGew — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) October 29, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.