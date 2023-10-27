List: Road closures for the 2023 Marine Corps Marathon (including the Key Bridge)

Whether or not you're running this weekend at the Marine Corps Marathon, you could be affected by weekend road closures if you're in D.C. or Arlington — and that will include the shutdown of the Key Bridge from about 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

MCM events are scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday, including the marathon itself, other races, a kids’ fun run and a finish line festival. (We've got a complete guide for both runners and spectators here.)

Here are the road closures you’ll want to know about:

Saturday, Oct. 29:

6:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.:

Boundary Channel Drive from N/S Connect Road to Route 110

Rolling road closures are also possible Saturday in both D.C. and Arlington, organizers said.

Sunday Oct. 30:

3 a.m. – 11 a.m.:

N. Lynn Street from 19th Street N to Langston Boulevard

Fort Myer Drive from 19th Street N to Langston Boulevard

19th Street N. from N. Lynn Street to N. Nash Street

3 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.:

S. Rotary Road from S. Fern Street to N-S Connector

3 a.m. – 3 p.m.:

Interstate 395’s northbound HOT lanes from Seminary Road to 14th Street SW

3 a.m. – 5 p.m.:

N. Oak Street from Clarendon Boulevard to 17th Street N.

N. Kent Street from 1691 N. Kent Street to Wilson Boulevard

Route 27 both eastbound and westbound from I-395 to U.S. Highway 50

3 a.m. – 6 p.m.:

Marshall Drive from N. Meade Street to Route 110

N. Meade Street from Marshall Drive to N. Lynn Street

Marshall Drive from Route 110 to N. Meade Street

Route 110 from Interstate 66 to U.S. Highway 1

Wilson Boulevard from N. Oak Street to Route 110

N. Lynn Street from N. Meade Street to 19th Street N.

Fort Myer Drive from N. Meade Street to 19th Street N.

N. Moore Street from Wilson Boulevard to 19th Street N.

N. Nash Street from Key Boulevard to 17th Street N.

Fairfax Drive from N. Pierce Street to Fort Myer Drive

17th Street N. from N. Oak Street to end

Memorial Drive from Lincoln Circle to Arlington National Cemetery

Washington Boulevard from Columbia Pike to Memorial Circle

Route 110 ramp from Washington Boulevard to Route 110

Boundary Channel Drive from Route 110 to Long Bridge Drive

S. Eads Street from S. Rotary Road to 12th Street S.

S. Fern Street from S. Rotary Road to 12th Street S.

Army Navy Drive from S. Hayes Street to 12th Street S.

3 a.m. – 7 p.m.:

Marine Corps War Memorial access road

3:45 a.m. – 2 p.m.:

Jefferson Drive SW from 3rd Street SW to 15th Street SW

7th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

Madison Drive NW from 3rd Street NW to 15th Street NW

4th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue NW

5:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.:

Foxhall Road NW from MacArthur Boulevard NW to Canal Road NW

Clark Place NW from Q Street NW to Canal Road NW

Reservoir Road NW from MacArthur Boulevard NW to Canal Road NW

Arizona Avenue NW from Carolina Place NW to Canal Road NW

Georgetown Canal Road entrance

Canal Road NW from M Street NW to Chain Bridge Drive

5:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.:

Francis Scott Key Bridge (all lanes)

M Street NW from Canal Road NW to Wisconsin Avenue NW

35th Street NW from Prospect Place NW to M Street NW

34th Street NW from Prospect Place NW to Cady’s Alley

Bank Alley from Prospect Place NW to M Street NW

33rd Street NW from Prospect Place NW to C&O Canal

Potomac Street NW from Prospect Place NW to M Street NW

Wisconsin Avenue from M Street NW to K Street NW

Grace Street NW from Wisconsin Avenue NW to 33rd Street NW

5:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.:

31st Street NW from Washington Harbor to South Street NW

30th Street NW from Washington Harbor to M Street NW (exit maintained for Georgetown Suites)

29th Street NW from K Street NW to M Street NW

Whitehurst Freeway from M Street NW to K Street NW

K Street NW from 34th Street NW to 25th Street NW

27th Street NW from K Street NW to I Street NW

I Street NW from 27th Street NW to Virginia Avenue NW

eastbound Langston Boulevard from N. Kirkwood Road to N. Lynn Street

N. Nash Street from eastbound Langston Boulevard to Key Bridge

N. Rhodes Street from Key Boulevard to Langston Boulevard

N. Veitch Street from 19th Street N. to Langston Boulevard

westbound Spout Run Parkway from Langston Boulevard to George Washington Memorial Parkway

southbound GW Parkway ramp to Key Bridge

northbound GW Parkway I-395 to Spout Run Parkway

Lorcom Lane from Spout Run Parkway to N. Edgewood Road

5:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.:

Fort Myer Drive from Key Bridge to Langston Boulevard

Waterside Drive NW from Massachusetts Avenue NW to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW

5:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.:

Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW northbound to Beach Drive

Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW southbound from Shoreham Drive NW

Shoreham Drive NW southbound from Calvert Street to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW

Beach Drive NW from Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW to Calvert Street

Virginia Avenue NW from New Hampshire Avenue NW to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW

5:30 a.m. – noon:

F Street NW from New Hampshire Avenue NW to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW

25th Street NW from F Street NW to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW

Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW from Beach and Shoreham Drives NW to Ohio Drive

Parkway Drive closed from Rock Creek Parkway to Lincoln Circle

15th Street S. from S. Eads Street to S. Bell Street

U.S. Route 1 South from I-395 to 15th Street exit

5:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.:

Independence Avenue SW from Maine Avenue SW to Ohio Drive

5:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.:

East Basin Drive from Maine Avenue SW to Ohio Drive SW

Buckeye Drive from I-395 ramps to Ohio Drive SW

5:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.:

1st Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 1st Street NW

Maryland Avenue SW from 1st Street SW to 3rd Street SW

Lincoln Circle from 23rd Street NW to 23rd Street SW

West Basin Drive from Independence Avenue SW to Ohio Drive SW

17th Street from WWII Memorial to Independence Avenue SW

Ohio Drive SW from East Basin Drive SW to 23rd Street NW

5:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.:

Independence Avenue from 15th Street SW to 23rd Street SW

Maine Avenue SW from East Basin Drive to Independence Avenue SW

5:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.:

15th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Maine Avenue SW

Independence Avenue from 4th Street SW to 15th Street SW

12th Street SW from Independence Avenue SW to Jefferson Drive SW

12th Street NW from Madison Drive NW to Constitution Avenue NW

14th Street NW/SW from Constitution Avenue NW to I-395

5:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.:

Long Bridge Drive from 12th Street to Boundary Channel Drive

10th Street S. from Long Bridge Drive to S. Ball Street

S. Ball Street from 10th Street S. to 6th Street S.

6th Street S. from Long Bridge Drive to S. Ball Street

12th Street S. from S. Eads Street to Crystal Drive

Crystal Drive from 12th Street S. to S. 23rd Street

15th Street S. from S. Bell Street to Crystal Drive

18th Street S. from S. Bell Street to Crystal Drive

20th Street S. from S. Bell Street to Crystal Drive

Fort Myer Drive between Key Bridge and eastbound Langston Boulevard

5:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.: