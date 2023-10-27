Marine Corps Marathon

List: Road closures for the 2023 Marine Corps Marathon (including the Key Bridge)

Events are scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday, including the marathon itself, other races, a kids’ fun run and a finish line festival.

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Whether or not you're running this weekend at the Marine Corps Marathon, you could be affected by weekend road closures if you're in D.C. or Arlington — and that will include the shutdown of the Key Bridge from about 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

MCM events are scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday, including the marathon itself, other races, a kids’ fun run and a finish line festival. (We've got a complete guide for both runners and spectators here.)

Here are the road closures you’ll want to know about:

Saturday, Oct. 29:

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

6:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.:

  • Boundary Channel Drive from N/S Connect Road to Route 110

Rolling road closures are also possible Saturday in both D.C. and Arlington, organizers said.

Sunday Oct. 30:

3 a.m. – 11 a.m.:

  • N. Lynn Street from 19th Street N to Langston Boulevard
  • Fort Myer Drive from 19th Street N to Langston Boulevard
  • 19th Street N. from N. Lynn Street to N. Nash Street 

3 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.:

  • S. Rotary Road from S. Fern Street to N-S Connector

3 a.m. – 3 p.m.:

  • Interstate 395’s northbound HOT lanes from Seminary Road to 14th Street SW

3 a.m. – 5 p.m.:

  • N. Oak Street from Clarendon Boulevard to 17th Street N.
  • N. Kent Street from 1691 N. Kent Street to Wilson Boulevard
  • Route 27 both eastbound and westbound from I-395 to U.S. Highway 50

Marine Corps Marathon 22 hours ago

‘Bigger than myself': Runner aided by Marine during Haiti earthquake prepares for 2023 Marine Corps Marathon

Marine Corps Marathon Oct 25

2023 Marine Corps Marathon: a complete guide for runners and spectators 

3 a.m. – 6 p.m.:

  • Marshall Drive from N. Meade Street to Route 110 
  • N. Meade Street from Marshall Drive to N. Lynn Street 
  • Marshall Drive from Route 110 to N. Meade Street 
  • Route 110 from Interstate 66 to U.S. Highway 1 
  • Wilson Boulevard from N. Oak Street to Route 110 
  • N. Lynn Street from N. Meade Street to 19th Street N.
  • Fort Myer Drive from N. Meade Street to 19th Street N.
  • N. Moore Street from Wilson Boulevard to 19th Street N.
  • N. Nash Street from Key Boulevard to 17th Street N.
  • Fairfax Drive from N. Pierce Street to Fort Myer Drive 
  • 17th Street N. from N. Oak Street to end 
  • Memorial Drive from Lincoln Circle to Arlington National Cemetery 
  • Washington Boulevard from Columbia Pike to Memorial Circle
  • Route 110 ramp from Washington Boulevard to Route 110 
  • Boundary Channel Drive from Route 110 to Long Bridge Drive 
  • S. Eads Street from S. Rotary Road to 12th Street S.
  • S. Fern Street from S. Rotary Road to 12th Street S. 
  • Army Navy Drive from S. Hayes Street to 12th Street S.

3 a.m. – 7 p.m.:

  • Marine Corps War Memorial access road 

3:45 a.m. – 2 p.m.: 

  • Jefferson Drive SW from 3rd Street SW to 15th Street SW
  • 7th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW 
  • Madison Drive NW from 3rd Street NW to 15th Street NW 
  • 4th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue NW 

5:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.:

  • Foxhall Road NW from MacArthur Boulevard NW to Canal Road NW 
  • Clark Place NW from Q Street NW to Canal Road NW 
  • Reservoir Road NW from MacArthur Boulevard NW to Canal Road NW 
  • Arizona Avenue NW from Carolina Place NW to Canal Road NW 
  • Georgetown Canal Road entrance 
  • Canal Road NW from M Street NW to Chain Bridge Drive 

5:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.:

  • Francis Scott Key Bridge (all lanes) 
  • M Street NW from Canal Road NW to Wisconsin Avenue NW 
  • 35th Street NW from Prospect Place NW to M Street NW 
  • 34th Street NW from Prospect Place NW to Cady’s Alley 
  • Bank Alley from Prospect Place NW to M Street NW 
  • 33rd Street NW from Prospect Place NW to C&O Canal 
  • Potomac Street NW from Prospect Place NW to M Street NW 
  • Wisconsin Avenue from M Street NW to K Street NW 
  • Grace Street NW from Wisconsin Avenue NW to 33rd Street NW 

5:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.:

  • 31st Street NW from Washington Harbor to South Street NW 
  • 30th Street NW from Washington Harbor to M Street NW (exit maintained for Georgetown Suites)
  • 29th Street NW from K Street NW to M Street NW 
  • Whitehurst Freeway from M Street NW to K Street NW 
  • K Street NW from 34th Street NW to 25th Street NW 
  • 27th Street NW from K Street NW to I Street NW 
  • I Street NW from 27th Street NW to Virginia Avenue NW 
  • eastbound Langston Boulevard from N. Kirkwood Road to N. Lynn Street 
  • N. Nash Street from eastbound Langston Boulevard to Key Bridge
  • N. Rhodes Street from Key Boulevard to Langston Boulevard 
  • N. Veitch Street from 19th Street N. to Langston Boulevard
  • westbound Spout Run Parkway from Langston Boulevard to George Washington Memorial Parkway
  • southbound GW Parkway ramp to Key Bridge 
  • northbound GW Parkway I-395 to Spout Run Parkway 
  • Lorcom Lane from Spout Run Parkway to N. Edgewood Road 

5:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.:

  • Fort Myer Drive from Key Bridge to Langston Boulevard
  • Waterside Drive NW from Massachusetts Avenue NW to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW

5:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.:

  • Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW northbound to Beach Drive 
  • Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW southbound from Shoreham Drive NW 
  • Shoreham Drive NW southbound from Calvert Street to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW
  • Beach Drive NW from Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW to Calvert Street 
  • Virginia Avenue NW from New Hampshire Avenue NW to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW 

5:30 a.m. – noon:

  • F Street NW from New Hampshire Avenue NW to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW 
  • 25th Street NW from F Street NW to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW 
  • Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW from Beach and Shoreham Drives NW to Ohio Drive 
  • Parkway Drive closed from Rock Creek Parkway to Lincoln Circle 
  • 15th Street S. from S. Eads Street to S. Bell Street
  • U.S. Route 1 South from I-395 to 15th Street exit

5:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.:

  • Independence Avenue SW from Maine Avenue SW to Ohio Drive 

5:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.:

  • East Basin Drive from Maine Avenue SW to Ohio Drive SW 
  • Buckeye Drive from I-395 ramps to Ohio Drive SW

5:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.:

  • 1st Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW 
  • Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 1st Street NW 
  • Maryland Avenue SW from 1st Street SW to 3rd Street SW 
  • Lincoln Circle from 23rd Street NW to 23rd Street SW 
  • West Basin Drive from Independence Avenue SW to Ohio Drive SW 
  • 17th Street from WWII Memorial to Independence Avenue SW 
  • Ohio Drive SW from East Basin Drive SW to 23rd Street NW 

5:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.:

  • Independence Avenue from 15th Street SW to 23rd Street SW 
  • Maine Avenue SW from East Basin Drive to Independence Avenue SW 

5:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.:

  • 15th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Maine Avenue SW 
  • Independence Avenue from 4th Street SW to 15th Street SW 
  • 12th Street SW from Independence Avenue SW to Jefferson Drive SW 
  • 12th Street NW from Madison Drive NW to Constitution Avenue NW 
  • 14th Street NW/SW from Constitution Avenue NW to I-395

5:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.:

  • Long Bridge Drive from 12th Street to Boundary Channel Drive 
  • 10th Street S. from Long Bridge Drive to S. Ball Street 
  • S. Ball Street from 10th Street S. to 6th Street S. 
  • 6th Street S. from Long Bridge Drive to S. Ball Street 
  • 12th Street S. from S. Eads Street to Crystal Drive 
  • Crystal Drive from 12th Street S. to S. 23rd Street 
  • 15th Street S. from S. Bell Street to Crystal Drive 
  • 18th Street S. from S. Bell Street to Crystal Drive 
  • 20th Street S. from S. Bell Street to Crystal Drive 
  • Fort Myer Drive between Key Bridge and eastbound Langston Boulevard

5:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.:

  • N. Nash Street between eastbound and westbound Langston Boulevard

This article tagged under:

Marine Corps MarathonWashington DCNorthern VirginiatransportationArlington County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us