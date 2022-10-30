Marine Corps Marathon Has Triumphant In-Person Return

Thousands of people ran through Arlington, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. in the Marine Corps Marathon in-person for the first time since 2019 on Sunday.

MCM Weekend featured events from Friday to Saturday, including the 26.2-mile marathon and a 50K ultramarathon. The race is considered to be the largest in the world and does not offer prize money.

The winner of the marathon was Kyle King, an active-duty marine from California. This was his first time running the marathon.

“I feel awesome now that it's over, I was in a lot of pain the last 10K,” King said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The winner of the 2022 Marine Corps Marathon is Kyle King, an active-duty marine from California. This was his first time running the marathon.

The winner of the 50K was Chris Raulli, a runner from North Carolina.

“A lot of support out there, typically 50K’s are pretty lonely, but to have someone there every mile was a different experience for me,” Raulli said.

The winner of the Marine Corps Marathon's 50K is Chris Raulli, of North Carolina.

Kevin Hillery, of Alexandria, won the hand cyclist race.

During the marathon, there were sweet moments including a family supporting a recent Purple Heart recipient. As well as somber moments in the "Blue Mile" portion, which honored fallen Marines.

The race's weather was ideal for running with dry, sunny and cool conditions. The morning started with a frost advisory, but temperatures warmed to the 60s by the end of the race.