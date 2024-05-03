DC is entering the sweaty time of year. Here are 4 tips to make sure your wardrobe keeps you cool

It's only the beginning of May, but the high temperatures around D.C. this week served as a great reminder of just how hot and sticky you can get in one 10-minute-walk from the Metro to your workplace.

Heat exhaustion is no joke, and you may already know all the classic tips: Drink plenty of water, limit your time outside, pace yourself during outdoor activities, etc. But one aspect of staying cool that you may not have considered is your wardrobe. Just because your outfit might look summery doesn't mean it's actually helping you stay cool.

Your clothes can make a big difference in how well your body regulates temperature when the weather gets hot. And if you choose your threads carefully, you might be able to help yourself, your budget and the environment in one go.

Here are four tips to keep in mind when planning your summer wardrobe.

1. Look for natural fibers and avoid synthetic ones

Natural fibers such as cotton, linen and silk are great for the summer in more ways than one, according to Carmen Lopez, the owner and founder of Current Boutique.

Her store, which has locations on 14th Street NW in D.C. and in Arlington's Clarendon neighborhood, buys and sells secondhand designer clothing. But it's not just the name on the label that they're looking at when they stock the store.

"We specifically ask our customers and consignors to bring us cotton, linen [and] silk," Lopez told us. "Natural fibers, because they’re more breathable, they last longer, it’s sustainable, and people want those fabrics. Especially for the summertime, when it starts getting hot."

Lopez says that you might even have noticed the difference between those natural fibers and synthetic fabrics, such as polyester, without even realizing it.

"You may wonder, 'Why am I sweating so much in this outfit?' It’s because it’s polyester and it’s trapping the heat," Lopez said.

Synthetic fibers such as polyester, nylon and acrylic are made from plastic. They can be great for wicking moisture and sweat away from your skin directly, but those same fabrics don't really allow air to pass through to your skin, meaning you may sweat more and cool off less.

"I think [poly-spandex is] really appealing because it doesn't wrinkle, but this is just trapping the heat," Lopez said, holding up a brightly colored dress. "Just know that it's not going to feel the greatest on your skin."

Since the reason you sweat is so that it can evaporate off your skin and cool you down, clothing made of natural fibers may help by keeping the air moving. And natural fabrics such as cotton can also absorb the moisture when you get sweaty. If there's a breeze — and it's not too humid — the fabric will take in the sweat, there's more water against your skin to evaporate without making you feel sticky, and you'll cool off even more.

But some experts put a caveat on wearing natural fibers in humid weather: When it's extremely humid, that moisture doesn't have anywhere to evaporate off to, and the longer you sweat outside, the greater your risk of wearing a damp shirt.

In the end, you may need to pick your poison based on D.C.'s humidity, and whether sweat or heat bothers you more. (We know, this is a terrible choice.)

Fashion expert and designer Suzanne Vinnik broke down how some common fabric options fare in the heat for NBC's TODAY, which you can read here.

2. Check the labels to make sure you know what you're buying

It can be hard to tell what some clothes are made from just by looking at them, or even by touching them. Some polyester feels like ... well, like it's made from plastic. But some high-quality poly blends feel almost silky, and it's only when you walk outside in 85 degree weather that you start wondering why you're so hot.

It's getting harder to avoid polyester in clothes, too, according to Lopez.

"Even the high-end designers are using some synthetic fabrics just because it’s cost effective and everybody is conscious about price right now," Lopez explained.

Polyester is cheaper to produce than natural fibers, making it cheaper to use in clothes and cheaper to buy — which means more people can afford it, incentivizing designers and manufacturers to keep using it.

The New York Times reported in June 2022 that "the production of polyester and other materials has tripled since 2000, to nearly 60 million tons a year, according to the Textile Exchange, an industry group."

So remember to check the labels before you buy.

Almost all products that use textiles come with a fabric composition label due to federal labeling requirements enforced by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Those labels will tell you what fibers are used in the clothing you're looking at, and how much of each fiber goes into making the fabric.

You might need to hunt around inside the garment, since different manufacturers stitch the label in different places — but it'll be there somewhere.

And if you're shopping online, that information is usually still available on the retailer's website when you look at individual pieces of clothing. Check under the dropdown menu labeled "details," "fabric and care" or "materials" to find it.

3. Consider shopping secondhand

Because more and more manufacturers are using polyester and polyester-blend fabrics, it may be difficult to avoid them. You may have better luck if you shop in secondhand stores, thrift shops and consignment shops, looking specifically at older pieces of clothing.

"A lot of the designers 10, 20 years ago, the fabrics were a lot better," Lopez said. "I think that’s why people are gravitating towards secondhand clothing, because the fabrics are so much better. They’re thicker, they last longer and they’re more durable."

It's a phenomenon that's gaining attention.

The Atlantic discussed the change in clothing quality over the past few decades specifically as it relates to sweaters in an October article, saying, "Knits made with synthetic fiber are cheaper to produce ... But by virtually every measure, synthetic fabrics are far inferior. They pill quickly, sometimes look fake, shed microplastics, and don't perform as well as wool when worn."

The observations go hand-in-hand with conversations about the fast fashion industry and its effects on the environment.

"As the sheer quantity of clothing available to the average American has grown over the past few decades, everything feels at least a little bit flimsier than it used to," the Atlantic article summarizes.

Looking at high-end designers will give you a better chance of finding high-end fabrics, and there are a few brands dedicated to sustainability in the form of long-lasting clothes -- but they often come with a hefty price tag. One of the easiest (and cheapest) ways to find sturdy clothes made from nice fabric is to shop secondhand.

"Shopping secondhand is going to give you access to those designer labels at a better price point," Lopez said.

Buying a piece of clothing that was made years or even decades ago also limits the amount of new clothing manufactured, which is good for the planet, too.

4. Style wisely: Go for loose layers in light colors

There are also some ways you can stay cool by styling the clothes you already own.

Dressing in removable layers means you can take off a cardigan or blazer while you're outside, then freshen up before putting your outfit back together in the office. Lighter colors and looser fits will also reflect the heat and allow more air to circulate, Lopez said, keeping you cooler.

"I would suggest in the summer to wear like, beiges and whites and light blues, and stay away from the darker colors and black," Lopez said. "I know it’s really hard, but those colors attract the heat."

For those who dress feminine, skirts and flowy pants work to keep you light and breezy. For those who wear masculine clothing, Lopez recommends classic khakis.