Marine Corps Marathon Weekend 2022: What to Know If You're a Runner or a Spectator

The Marine Corps Marathon is set to return in-person for the entirety of its 26.2 miles of endurance for the first time since 2019, offering a full weekend of events, including other races, this weekend (Oct. 28-30, 2022).

MCM Weekend features multiple races, festivities and expos for everyone to enjoy. The marathon is considered to be one of the largest in the world that does not offer prize money, earning the nickname the People’s Marathon.

MCM Weekend 2022 Races:

MCM Kids Run: Kids ages 5-12 can join in a one-mile fun run, with nine start time options between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Families will also find activities, entertainment, games and mascots.

MCM50K: Sunday, Oct. 30 will kick off with the MCM50K, billed as the largest ultramarathon in the country and the only one held completely in an urban setting. The race starts at 7:15 a.m.

MCM 10K and MCM Wheelchair and Hand Cycle: These are up next, with start times of 7:50 a.m.

MCM Duos: This will begin next, kicking off at 7:52 a.m.

Marine Corps Marathon: The main event will begin with the blast of the Howitzer at 7:55 a.m., where runners will begin the challenge to "charge the District, beat the bridge and take the Iwo." Runners and spectators will find live music and entertainment at every mile.

See the complete schedule for MCM weekend here.

Non-Running Events on MCM Weekend 2022:

At the MCM Health and Fitness Expo (Oct. 28, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.), you can pick up your racing packet (if you're running), try out exercise equipment, sample healthy food and more at the D.C. Armory (2001 E. Capitol St. SE). The expo's opening ceremony (Oct. 28, 9:30-10 a.m.) will feature the Marine Corps Quantico band, the Marine Corps Color Guard and more at the D.C. Armory .

The Rosslyn Finish Festival (Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.): Runners and supporters can enjoy food, music, giveaways and post-race services. Runners can visit the MCM Brooks Finisher Store and reunite with their families while they recover with a free massage, enjoy a beer and see live musical performances. Booths and giveaways will be located along Meade and Lynn streets, Ft. Myer and Fairfax drives and Wilson Boulevard in the Rosslyn neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia.

How to Get to the Marine Corps Marathon:

The Metro will be open from 6 a.m. on race day, with the Pentagon station the closest to the race start. (The MCM's starting line is on Route 110 between Arlington National Cemetery and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.)

For those not running, the Smithsonian station in D.C. or the Crystal City station in Arlington will be the easiest to access the spectator locations.

You can get to the Finish Line Festival via the Rosslyn Metro station or the MCM shuttle, which departs from 23rd Street in Crystal City.

What's the Course Map Look Like for the Marine Corps Marathon?

The marathon takes runners from near the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, into Washington, D.C. along the National Mall and the monuments, and then back across the Potomac River to the Marine Corps War Memorial (known for its Iwo Jima statue) in Arlington.

How to Watch (and Cheer On) Marine Corps Marathon Runners:

Are you looking to celebrate your friends, family and strangers? Bring some signs to the locations along the race course where spectators can gather, in both Arlington and D.C.:

MCM Start Line (Route 110 between Arlington National Cemetery and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia) — if you're taking Metro, use the Rosslyn or Pentagon station

Mile 10 and 16 (Lincoln Memorial in D.C.) — you can walk from the starting line to across the Arlington Memorial Drive to the Lincoln Memorial

Miles 17-19 (National Mall in D.C.) — east on Independence Avenue, or, if taking Metro, use the Smithsonian station

Miles 22-23 (Crystal City in Arlington, Virginia) — if you're taking Metro, use the Crystal City station

MCM Finish Line at the Marine Corps War Memorial (known for the Iwo Jima statue) — take Metro to the Rosslyn station or ride the MCM shuttle from 23rd Street in Crystal City. Bleacher seating is available for spectators to watch the final ascent and the finish line

You can also keep track of your runner’s projected pace per mile to help figure out where and when they should reach certain sports on the course. To make it easier, you can sign up for Track-A-Runner text updates through the MCM website or app. Find more spectator tips online here.

Spectators should remember to never cross the course and to steer clear of boundaries.

What's the Forecast for MCM Weekend 2022?

Expect cloudy skies this weekend, but with very low rain chances, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said. Weekend highs will be in the low 60s.

What Else Should MCM Runners Know?

Find an interactive version of the course map; pacing requirements; water food and aid locations, and entertainment stations online here.