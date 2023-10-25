2023 Marine Corps Marathon: a complete guide for runners and spectators 

The highly anticipated Marine Corps Marathon is back in person for its second year in a row.

Nicknamed "The People’s Marathon," this 26.2-mile race is one of the largest marathons in the world. More than 23,000 runners from all 50 states, D.C., Puerto Rico and 63 countries are registered to run in the 48th Marine Corps Marathon, organizers said in a release.

The weekend features multiple races, events and festivities for all ages.

Whether you're joining in a race or there to cheer on the participants, read on for everything you need to know.

MCM Weekend 2023 Races

MCM Kids Run: This one-mile fun run will be held Saturday, Oct. 28 for kids ages 5-12. The event runs from 8 a.m. to noon, with nine start time options between 9:20 and 11:40 a.m. This event also features family-friendly games, entertainment and mascots. Registration is $15.

MCM 50K: This race begins at 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29 and runs the entire MCM course, with a 4.87-mile diversion at mile 4.5. It's billed as "the largest ultramarathon in the country and the only one held entirely in an urban setting."

MCM 10K: This 6.2-mile journey begins at 7:50 a.m.

MCM Wheel and Hand Cycle: This event begins at 7:50 a.m.

MCM Duos: This event begins shortly after at 7:52 a.m.

Marine Corps Marathon: The main event will kick off at 7:55 a.m. The sound of the Howitzer blasting off at the opening ceremony marks the beginning of the race. Runners will move through a scenic course, ending at the Marine Corps War Memorial Circle.

See the complete schedule for the entire MCM 2023 weekend here.

Non-running events on MCM Weekend 2023:

At the MCM Health and Fitness Expo (Oct. 27, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Oct. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.), you can pick up your racing packet (if you're running) and explore multiple exhibits and booths. The event is free and open to participants, family members, friends, supporters, volunteers and the general public. Attendees will be able to sample healthy food, try out exercise equipment, test drive technology and explore recovery products. The expo will take place at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center across the river in National Harbor.

The MCM Hall of Fame Dinner (Oct. 27, 6 p.m.) will be held at the Doubletree by Hilton Washington D.C.-Crystal City. This event will honor the newest inductees into the MCM Hall of Fame.

MCM Dining In (Oct. 28, 1-3 p.m.) at the Gaylord will offer runners a day-before meal to fuel them up for Sunday morning’s races. For $65, guests will be treated to a menu recommended by medical personnel and nutritionists. The event will also feature a special ceremony with a keynote speaker.

The Finish Festival (Oct. 29, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) will celebrate the completion of the MCM, MCM50K and the MCM10K. Located a short walk from the MCM finish line in the Rosslyn neighborhood of Arlington. The celebration will feature beer, food, music, giveaways and post-race services. You'll find booths, giveaways and live music along N. Meade and N. Lynn streets, Fort Myer and Fairfax drives and Wilson Boulevard.

How to get to the Marine Corps Marathon via Metro, car or free shuttles

Metrorail will open early, at 5 a.m., for marathon day on Sunday, Oct. 29.

The start line for the MCM and MCM 50K is located at Runners' Village in the Pentagon's north parking lot. You can get there via the Pentagon Metro station on the Blue and Yellow lines.

Here's how Marine Corps Marathon and MCM 50K participants can get to the starting line:

Metro : Take the Blue or Yellow Line to the Pentagon Metro station. If you're worried about crowding at that station, you can also get off at Crystal City or Pentagon City and walk a short distance to the MCM's free shuttle.

: Take the Blue or Yellow Line to the Pentagon Metro station. If you're worried about crowding at that station, you can also get off at Crystal City or Pentagon City and walk a short distance to the MCM's free shuttle. Shuttle: Participants can take a shuttle from 23rd Street S. and Crystal Drive to the Runners Village. The shuttle will run from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. For the return trip, you can take a shuttle from the Finish Festival at Oak Street and Wilson Boulevard to 23rd Street S. and Crystal Drive in Crystal City. Return service will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There also will be shuttles to and from Gaylord National; those are open only to runners.

Participants can take a shuttle from 23rd Street S. and Crystal Drive to the Runners Village. The shuttle will run from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. For the return trip, you can take a shuttle from the Finish Festival at Oak Street and Wilson Boulevard to 23rd Street S. and Crystal Drive in Crystal City. Return service will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There also will be shuttles to and from Gaylord National; those are open only to runners. Driving : Free parking is available in the underground lots at the intersection of 23rd Street S. and Crystal Drive, near the MCM shuttle stop.

: Free parking is available in the underground lots at the intersection of 23rd Street S. and Crystal Drive, near the MCM shuttle stop. Drop-offs and rideshares: Runners may be dropped off at the Kiss and Run at Army Navy Drive and Fern Street.

Getting to the MCM 10K: There's no designated parking location. MCM organizers recommend taking Metro to Archives-Navy Memorial Penn Quarter (Yellow and Green lines). L'Enfant Plaza (Yellow, Green, Blue and Orange lines) or the Smithsonian station (Blue, Orange and Silver lines) are also options.

Getting to the MCM Kids Run: Take Metro to the Pentagon station (Blue and Yellow lines), then take the free shuttle to the start line. The shuttle will run from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Getting to the Finish Festival: Anyone attending the festival is encouraged to take Metro to the Rosslyn station (Blue, Orange and Silver lines).

Getting to the MCM Health & Fitness Expo: If you're attending the expo at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, you can take free shuttles from the Eisenhower Avenue (Yellow Line) or Van Dorn Street (Blue Line) Metro stations in Northern Virginia across the river to National Harbor, Maryland. The shuttles will run from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Paid parking is available at the Gaylord National.

Best Metro stations for spectators: The Smithsonian station (Blue, Orange and Silver lines) in D.C. or the Crystal City station (Blue and Yellow lines) in Arlington will offer convenient access to spectator locations for the marathon.

Runners and spectators can utilize of a variety of transportation options during MCM Weekend to arrive at event locations. Here are a few infographics to help you navigate the weekend. A full list of road closures can be found here: https://t.co/1aR66IbPwS. #RunWithTheMarines pic.twitter.com/tdpmHENdb4 — Marine Corps Marathon (@Marine_Marathon) October 23, 2023

What’s the course map for the 2023 Marine Corps Marathon?

The marathon takes runners from near the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, into Washington, D.C., along the National Mall and the monuments, and then back across the Potomac River to the Marine Corps War Memorial (known for its Iwo Jima statue) in Rosslyn.

Where to watch (and cheer on) Marine Corps Marathon runners

Are you looking to celebrate your friends and family? Bring some signs to the locations along the race course, where spectators can see their runners, in both Arlington and D.C.:

MCM start line (Route 110 between Arlington National Cemetery and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia) — If you're taking Metro, use the Rosslyn or Pentagon Metro station.

(Route 110 between Arlington National Cemetery and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia) — If you're taking Metro, use the Rosslyn or Pentagon Metro station. Miles 10 and 16 (Lincoln Memorial in D.C.) — You can walk from the start line across Arlington Memorial Drive to the Lincoln Memorial.

(Lincoln Memorial in D.C.) — You can walk from the start line across Arlington Memorial Drive to the Lincoln Memorial. Miles 17-19 (National Mall in D.C.) – From the Lincoln Memorial, head east on Independence Avenue and past the Washington Monument on the National Mall

(National Mall in D.C.) – From the Lincoln Memorial, head east on Independence Avenue and past the Washington Monument on the National Mall Miles 22-23 (Crystal City in Arlington, Virginia) – Take Metro from the Smithsonian station and head to the Crystal City station. Your runner is almost done now!

(Crystal City in Arlington, Virginia) – Take Metro from the Smithsonian station and head to the Crystal City station. Your runner is almost done now! MCM finish line at the Marine Corps War Memorial – Finally, you'll want to get to the Marine Corps War Memorial and the MCM finish line. Take Metro to Rosslyn or ride the MCM shuttle from 23rd Street S. in Crystal City. The finish line offers bleacher seating, where you can watch the final ascent and push to the finish. Plan to reunite with runners in the family link-up area at the Finish Festival in Rosslyn.

You can follow your runner’s progress in real time using the Track a Runner service on the MCM app and website. The virtual status reports will provide updates for one or more runners from various split locations and the finish line.

Spectators should remember to never cross the course and to steer clear of boundaries.

What’s the weather forecast for Marathon Day?

High temperatures in the upper 70s are expected on Sunday.

If you're running the 10K or Marine Corps Marathon, remember to stay hydrated over the next few days and especially on race day. This will be one of the warmest race days on record, Storm Team4 said.

Download the NBC Washington app and stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast.

What else should MCM runners know?

Find an interactive version of the course map; pacing requirements; water food and aid locations, entertainment stations and lodging information online here.

Marine Corps Marathon road closures

Here's the full list of road closures for the Marine Corps Marathon, according to the organizers.

Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023

6:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Boundary Channel Drive from N/S Connect Road to Route 110

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2023

3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Lynn Street from 19th Street N to Langston Boulevard

Fort Myer Drive from 19th Street N to Langston Boulevard

19th Street North from Lynn Street to North Nash Street

3 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

S Rotary Road from S Fern Street to N-S Connector

3 a.m. to 3 p.m.

N/B HOT lanes from Seminary Road to 14th Street SW

3 a.m. to 5 p.m.

N Oak Street from Clarendon Boulevard to 17th Street N

N Kent Street from 1691 N Kent Street to Wilson Boulevard

Route 27 East and West bound lanes from I-395 to U.S. Highway 50

3 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Marshall Drive from North Meade Street to Route 110

North Meade Street from Marshall Drive to Lynn Street

Marshall Drive from Route 110 to North Meade Street

Route 110 from I-66 to U.S. Highway 1

Wilson Boulevard from North Oak Street to Route 110

Lynn Street from North Meade Street to 19th Street N

Fort Myer Drive from North Meade Street to 19th Street N

North Moore Street from Wilson Boulevard to 19th Street

Nash Street from Key Boulevard to 17th Street N

Fairfax Drive from N Pierce Street to Fort Myer Drive

17th Street N from N Oak Street to End

Memorial Drive from Lincoln Circle to Arlington National Cemetery

Washington Blvd from Columbia Pike to Memorial Circle

Route 110 ramp from Washington Boulevard to Route 110

Boundary Channel Drive from Route 110 to Long Bridge Drive

South Eads Street from South Rotary Road to 12th Street South

S Fern Street from S Rotary Road to 12th Street S

Army Navy Drive from Hayes St South to 12th Street South

3 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Marine Corps War Memorial Access Road

3:44 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jefferson Drive SW from 3rd Street SW to 15th Street SW

7th Street NW from Constitution Ave NW to Independence Ave SW

Madison Drive NW from 3rd Street NW to 15th St NW

4th Street NW from Constitution Ave NW to Independence Ave NW

5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Foxhall Road NW from MacArthur Boulevard NW to Canal Road NW

Clark Place NW from Q Street NW to Canal Road NW

Reservoir Road NW from MacArthur Blvd NW to Canal Road NW

Arizona Ave NW from Carolina Pl NW to Canal Road NW

Georgetown Canal Road Entrance

Canal Road NW from M St NW to Chain Bridge Drive

Francis Scott Key Bridge (all lanes)

M Street NW from Canal Road NW to Wisconsin Avenue NW

35th Street NW from Prospect Place NW to M Street NW

34th Street NW from Prospect Place NW to Cady’s Alley

Bank Alley from Prospect Place NW to M Street NW

33rd Street NW from Prospect Pl NW to C&O Canal

Potomac Street NW from Prospect Pl NW to M Street NW

Wisconsin Avenue from M Street NW to K Street NW

Grace Street NW from Wisconsin Ave NW to 33rd Street NW

5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

31st Street NW from Washington Harbor to South Street NW

30th Street NW from Washington Harbor to M Street NW *Exit maintained for Georgetown Suites

29th Street NW from K Street NW to M Street NW

Whitehurst Freeway from M Street NW to K Street NW

K Street NW from 34th Street NW to 25th Street NW

27th Street NW from K Street NW to I Street NW

I Street NW from 27th Street NW to Virginia Ave NW

E/B Langston Boulevard from North Kirkwood Road to N Lynn Street

N Nash Street from E/B Langston Boulevard to Key Bridge

N Rhodes Street from Key Boulevard to Langston Boulevard

N Veitch Street from 19th Street N to Langston Boulevard

W/B Spout Run Parkway, from Langston Boulevard to George Washington Memorial Parkway (GWMP)

S/B GWMP ramp to Key Bridge

N/B GWMP from I-395 to Spout Run Parkway

Lorcom Lane from Spout Run Parkway to N Edgewood Road

5:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Fort Myer Drive from Key Bridge to Langston Boulevard

Waterside Drive NW from Massachusetts Avenue NW to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW

5:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW N/B to Beach Drive

Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW S/B from Shoreham Drive NW

Shoreham Drive NW S/B from Calvert Street to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW

Beach Drive NW from Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW to Calvert Street

Virginia Avenue NW from New Hampshire Avenue NW to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW

5:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

F Street NW from New Hampshire Avenue NW to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW

25th Street NW from F Street NW to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW

Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW from Beach and Shoreham Drives NW to Ohio Drive

Parkway Drive closed from Rock Creek Parkway to Lincoln Circle

15th St S from S Eads Street to S Bell Street

US Route 1 South from I-395 to 15th Street Exit

5:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Independence Avenue SW from Maine Avenue SW to Ohio Drive

5:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

East Basin Drive from Maine Avenue SW to Ohio Drive SW

Buckeye Drive from I-395 ramps to Ohio Drive SW

5:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

1st Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 1st Street NW

Maryland Avenue SW from 1st Street SW to 3rd Street SW

Lincoln Circle from 23rd Street NW to 23rd Street SW

West Basin Drive from Independence Avenue SW to Ohio Drive SW

17th Street from WWII Memorial to Independence Avenue SW

Ohio Drive SW from East Basin Drive SW to 23rd Street NW

5:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Independence Avenue from 15th Street SW to 23rd Street SW

Maine Avenue SW from East Basin Drive to Independence Avenue SW

5:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

15th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Maine Avenue SW

Independence Avenue from 4th Street SW to 15th Street SW

12th Street SW from Independence Avenue SW to Jefferson Drive SW

12th Street NW from Madison Drive NW to Constitution Avenue NW

14th Street NW/SW from Constitution Avenue NW to I-395

5:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Long Bridge Drive from 12th Street to Boundary Channel Drive

10th Street S from Long Bridge Drive to S Ball Street

S Ball Street from 10th Street S to 6th Street S

6th Street S from Long Bridge Drive to S Ball Street

12th Street from Eads Street to Crystal Drive

Crystal Drive from 12th Street to S 23rd Street

15th Street S from S Bell Street to Crystal Drive

18th Street S from S Bell Street to Crystal Drive

20th Street S from S Bell Street to Crystal Drive

Ft Myer Drive between Key Bridge and E/B Langston Boulevard

5:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

N Nash Street between E/B and W/B Langston Boulevard

