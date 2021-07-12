Road Rage Shooter Fires at Family of 4 on Beltway Ramp

A family of four narrowly missed being shot in their car just off the Capital Beltway on Sunday afternoon after a man opened fire in an apparent road rage attack, police say. A search for the shooter is underway.

A man, woman, 15-year-old girl and 8-year-old girl were uninjured after the gunfire on a ramp from I-495 to Branch Avenue, Maryland State Police said. Gunshots hit a rear passenger door and window as the children sat in the back.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The father told police he was headed south on the Beltway with his family in his Mazda 6 before 3 p.m. Sunday and exited toward southbound Branch Avenue, in Prince George's County. The driver of a Honda Civic “made an unsafe lane change,” causing the Mazda driver to “brake suddenly,” police said.

The father changed lanes and was side by side with the other driver. The Civic driver, a man, pulled out a handgun and fired three shots.

State troopers examined the victims’ car and found that shots hit the left rear passenger door and window, near where the driver’s daughters sat.

No one was hurt.

The shooter was driving a silver Honda Civic with temporary Maryland plates, police said. A woman was a passenger in the car.

Anyone with information on the shooting or car is asked to call state police at 301-568-8101. Tips may be made anonymously.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.