Residents, Staff at DC Youth Detention Facilities Diagnosed With COVID-19

Multiple residents and staff members at two of D.C.’s youth detention facilities have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

City officials announced the outbreak on Tuesday and reported 17 cases, with 10 residents and five staff members testing positive at a facility in Laurel, Maryland, and another two staff members testing positive at a facility in Northeast D.C.

More than 20 youth residents have been quarantined, Interim Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Dr. Roger Mitchell said.

The D.C. Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services facilities house youth offenders.

DYRS previously has seen COVID-19 cases, including the death of a staff member this summer. But this is the largest number of cases within the department at once.

“This morning we’re testing all of our staff at both facilities so we can gain a base line,” he said.

Residents are tested anytime they travel between facilities, Mitchell said.

Health officials are looking into whether the outbreak was the result of holiday visitations, or if a staff member could have brought in the virus.

