DC Youth Services Worker Dies of Coronavirus, in 2nd Death of City Employee

By Andrea Swalec

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser addresses the public on April 2, 2020.

A man who worked for the D.C. Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services for more than a decade died Wednesday of coronavirus, becoming the second city employee to die of the virus. 

Kenneth Moore worked as a youth development representative, most recently helping at-risk youth at the H. Carl Moultrie Courthouse, the DYRS director said. 

“We share our deepest condolences with his family and loved ones,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a news conference Thursday morning. 

Moore’s “compassion and commitment to our youth as a public servant will have a lasting impact on countless youth, families and DYRS staff,” Director Clinton Lacey said in a message to staff. 

Moore, a D.C. native, previously worked with young people at the Youth Services Center in D.C., the Oak Hill youth detention facility in D.C. and New Beginnings Youth Development Center in Laurel, Maryland. 

On Friday, Bowser announced that city attorney George Valentine died of the virus. He worked in the Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel and was a D.C. employee for more than two decades. 

