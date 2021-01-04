Radio Transmissions Reveal Dramatic Moments After Walmart Shooting

Just before 5 p.m. Saturday, shoppers heard the terrifying sounds at a Walmart in Dulles Crossing Plaza. ​

“I was walking in the aisles and I heard the gunshots, and I just saw employees and people running,” one witness said. ​

Inside the Walmart, a shoplifting suspect was about to be taken into custody when he pulled out a gun and began firing. A Loudoun County deputy and two Walmart loss prevention officers were hit.

One of the first deputies responding to the scene exchanged gunfire with the suspect. Over the radio, the deputy can be heard tending to the wounded and explaining how the suspect may have been hit by gunfire.

“The subject should be armed with a handgun. I believe I got him once,” the deputy said. Later, while tending to the wounded: “I’ve got a tourniquet on his right leg now.”

As more deputies arrived, they started tracking the suspect, but he got away in a stolen pickup. He was captured a few hours later in Fairfax County and hospitalized.

He’ll be identified, charged and taken to jail once released.

All three victims were taken to Reston Hospital. The two security officers were treated and released by Sunday. The deputy was more seriously injured, but said to be in stable and in good spirits.​

Loudoun County Sheriff's deputies responded to the shooting. News4's Darcy Spencer reports.

A local nonprofit, the Loundoun First Responders Foundation, is standing by to provide aid to the wounded deputy,​ whether they need help with medical bills or at home.​

“We’ve been engaged with the Sheriff’s office already and if there is any needs for this deputy who was injured we will be glad to assist,” Laura Rinehart, of the Loudoun First Responders Association Board, said.