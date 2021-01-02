Suspect Sought After Shooting at Dulles Crossing Plaza in Sterling

Detectives from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a shooting at the Dulles Crossing Plaza in Sterling Saturday.

Chair of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, Phyllis Randall, tells News4 that at least three people have been transported to the hospital for injuries, including a Loudoun Sheriff’s deputy.

The investigation is ongoing, and residents are asked to avoid the area, the Sheriff's Office said.

Sources say at least 3 people have been transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries including a Loudoun Sheriff’s Deputy. @nbcwashington https://t.co/GhiuEQqg33 — Julie Carey (@JulieCareyNBC) January 2, 2021

The suspect fled the area in a vehicle, before crashing at Willard Road, News4's Drew Wilder reports.

Fairfax County Police officers in the area of the 13000 block of Willard Road in Chantilly were searching for the suspect, described as a man wearing a grey sweatshirt and sweatpants, and black shoes. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

LCSO is on-scene of a non-fatal shooting at the Dulles Crossing Plaza in Sterling. The investigation is ongoing, and residents are asked to avoid the area. The suspect fled the area in a vehicle. More details will be released as they become available. pic.twitter.com/VqKBo8b7nH — Loudoun County Sheriff (@LoudounSheriff) January 2, 2021

Earlier Saturday morning, the LCSO was also investigating an armed bank robbery at the shopping center. It is unclear if the events are related.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.