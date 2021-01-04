downtown dc

DC Businesses Board Up in Preparation for Wednesday's Protests

The D.C. National Guard will assist the Metropolitan Police Department with crowd management and traffic control.

By Shomari Stone

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some D.C. business owners are concerned about Wednesday’s protests, so they’ve boarded up to prevent potential damage. But to some, the financial damage is already too much to bear.

“It is not a very good feeling, completely, as a small business,” Manish Kansal, one business owner, said. 

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Kansal manages Barmy Wines & Liquors, one of the many businesses surrounded in plywood downtown.​

“Being boarded up, we feel there is a loss of business for sure because people who walk around think the business is closed,” he said. ​

He’s locked in a whirlwind of concern with bottled up frustration, as he thinks about what will happen when Trump supporters and counterprotesters meet on Jan. 6.

Proud Boys 5 hours ago

Proud Boys Leader Arrested, Sued for Allegedly Destroying Churches' BLM Signs

Asbury United Methodist Church Jan 2

Churches Call For Extra Security Ahead of Protests After BLM Signs Destroyed

“To hear other news of protests is somewhat upsetting,” he said.​

D.C. police expect an even larger crowd than the past two pro-Trump events late last year. Take a drive around downtown, and you’ll see plywood on glass doors and windows. ​

Monday night D.C. police already blocked people from driving down H Street near Black Lives Matter Plaza. Mayor Muriel Bowser isn’t ruling out implementing a curfew.

As Congress prepares to certify the presidential election results, D.C. police are preparing for large-scale protests. News4’s Mark Segraves reports on the National Guard once again on the streets of D.C.

“To avoid the downtown area and especially avoid people who are coming here to look for confrontations,” Bowser said.

The D.C. National Guard will assist the Metropolitan Police Department with crowd management and traffic control.

“We just hope that it goes peacefully, people have already suffered a lot, including us," Kansal said.

This article tagged under:

downtown dcprotests
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us