Prince William Co. leaders vote to approve data center rezoning plan

The Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted to approve a data center rezoning plan in Bristow, Virginia, after an all-night marathon meeting on Tuesday.

The 270-acre Devlin Technology Park on Devlin Road passed with eight to three votes, with Democrats in favor and Republicans opposed. The approval of the data center has been highly contested by the community and county leaders.

“You know, what hasn't been addressed by any of these changes? Not a single damn issue raised by the residents who spoke against it, “ Gainesville District Supervisor Robert Weir said at the meeting. “And let's be clear, the residents were overwhelmingly opposed to this and this board and that staff and the applicant have not addressed a single issue.”

The property is zoned for residential and is near homes and schools. The developer wants the rezoning to build data centers.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The latest plans for the technology park called for about nine new buildings, according to the developer. That number is down from an original proposal of 11 to 14.

Neighbors were at the podium from Tuesday evening to about 5 a.m. Wednesday morning to speak against the change.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.