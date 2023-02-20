To Combat ‘Kia Challenge,' Prince George's Police Give Out 500 Anti-Theft Devices

Kia vehicle owners in Prince George’s County lined up early Monday morning, hoping to protect their cars from a rash of thefts connected to a social media challenge.

Prince George’s County police gave away about 500 steering wheel locking devices to Kia owners whose cars are at risk from the "Kia Challenge."

The police department worked with Kia and Hyundai to get the devices and distribute them to select car owners, a spokesperson said.

The Kia Challenge started on TikTok, showing how certain older-model Kias and Hyundais can be stolen with a USB cord. According to the NHTSA, approximately 3.8 million Hyundais and 4.5 million Kias lack an "immobilizer" that prevents the car from starting without the key.

The thefts have skyrocketed across the country. Now, some insurance companies are raising rates and refusing to accept new customers with certain Kias and Hyundais, because of the increased cost of replacements and repairs.

One woman in Laurel, Maryland, had her car stolen twice.

Last week, Hyundai and Kia announced they would provide a free theft deterrent software update to anyone who owns the vulnerable cars. That software is set to roll out in phases at the end of February.

For information about the free updates, car owners can call Hyundai toll-free at 800-633-5151, or call Kia toll-free at 800-333-4542.