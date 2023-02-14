Hyundai, Kia Provide Free Anti-Theft Software Update to Cars Easily Stolen in TikTok Challenge

After months of Hyundais and Kias being stolen by TikTok users taking part in the "Kia Challenge," the two auto makers are providing a free theft deterrent software update to anyone who owns the vulnerable cars.

The news was shared in a consumer alert from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday.

"Hyundai and Kia have developed theft deterrent software for millions of their vehicles that lack an immobilizer and will provide it FREE of charge to vehicle owners," the alert said.

The update software will lengthen the car alarm "from 30 seconds to one minute and requires the key to be in the ignition switch to turn the vehicle on," the alert said.

The Kia Challenge began on TikTok, showing how certain older-model Kias and Hyundais can be stolen with a USB cord.

According to the NHTSA, approximately 3.8 million Hyundais and 4.5 million Kias lack an "immobilizer" that prevents the car from starting without the key.

Thefts skyrocketed across the country after the challenge began. According to the consumer alert, the social media challenge "has resulted in at least 14 reported crashes and eight fatalities" in addition to a number of stolen cars.

One Maryland woman, Lexy, had her Kia stolen twice thanks to the challenge. After costly repairs to fix the damage caused by the first theft, her Kia Optima went missing a second time and still hasn't been found.

"My stomach just dropped. I was in complete shock," Lexy told News4 earlier this month.

Like other Kia and Hyundai owners, she saw higher car insurance rates due to the increased cost of replacements and repairs.

According to the consumer alert, Hyundai and Kia "have been working with law enforcement agencies to provide more than 26,000 steering wheel locks since November 2022 to 77 law enforcement agencies in 12 states."

Lexy also, like many other drivers, planned to get a steering wheel lock, but the police department was out of free ones, and the online prices had skyrocketed.

But the lack of action from the car companies up to now had been frustrating.

"We're just citizens trying to get to work, trying to take care of our families," Lexy said. "The fact that they have not offered any kind of compensation, any way to fix the issue -- it really is baffling."

Hyundai will roll out its software update in phases later in February, the alert said, and will send customers "a window sticker alerting would-be thieves that the vehicle is equipped with anti-theft protection."

Kia will also begin to update its vehicles later in February.

For information about the free updates, car owners can call Hyundai toll-free at 800-633-5151, or call Kia toll-free at 800-333-4542.