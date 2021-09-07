Prince George's Schools Short 190 Bus Drivers Before Students Return Wednesday

Labor Day weekend is over, kids’ school supplies are packed and classrooms across Prince George’s County are decorated.

But Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) is still looking to hire 190 school bus drivers one day before students return for full-time, in-person learning Wednesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The number of openings declined from 270 earlier in the summer, but officials are still encouraging families to carpool, drive or walk to school when possible.

Students who take the bus can expect delays and longer commutes as schools plan ways to get kids to class on time with fewer drivers, PGCPS said.

PGCPS is one of many D.C.-area districts impacted by a nationwide bus driver shortage amid the pandemic, although PGCPS has also dealt with shortages for several years.

School bus drivers are in short supply, and other drivers are being reminded to once again be on the lookout for kids headed to and from class. News4 Transportation Reporter Adam Tuss takes a look at what’s being done about it.

In Stafford County last month, two students with special needs were left without bus rides to school and dozens of students were stranded at a stop for hours, parents said.

Prince George’s County is still accepting applications for drivers on its website.