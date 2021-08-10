Stafford County Students Stranded at Bus Stops for Hours, Parents Say

Some parents in Stafford County, Virginia, are furious after they say their children were left waiting at bus stops for hours, and school officials say a shortage of bus drivers is partially to blame.

Seventh grade student Brennan Carson gathered with about nine other children at his bus stop in the Hampton Oaks neighborhood Monday morning but the bus that was supposed to arrive at 8:21 never came, his mother said.

"By 9:30 yesterday morning no bus had come so I finally decided. I grabbed him and a couple of their kids and took them to school," Courtney Carson said.

Then, at the 2:55 p.m. dismissal, there was no bus to take Brennan home.

"At 3:30 they hadn’t even left the school. So, I texted him and he said there’s no buses. I said, 'Oh my gosh,'" Carson said.

Carson said she picked her son up at 5:30 p.m.

It was the same story Tuesday morning at the bus stop: no bus.

Christina Ballard's middle schooler also waited for a bus that never came.

"It's just a huge safety concern. Some 6th graders are 10 years old and you’re expecting kids to stand outside and wait," Ballard said.

Stafford County Superintendent Scott Kizner apologized to parents.

"I’m disappointed in ourselves and disappointed for them," he said.

Kizner said it will take some time to to address the issues the school system is facing, the chief problem: the county is short 40 school bus drivers.

"It's going to take some time to work out. I don’t want to give the impression it’s going to be resolved in the next couple of days," he said.

Kizner said the transportation department is now having bus drivers do more double runs and 12 new drivers will be behind the wheel soon.

Parents, meanwhile, demanded better communication.

"There’s no communication to say your bus is not going to be there until 10 o’clock or bus not home until 5," one parent said.

On Tuesday afternoon, a robocall sent out to many parents warned them their children’s bus home might be late.