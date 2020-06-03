Prince George’s Police Suspend Officer Seen Kicking Man on Video of Detainment

Video of a Prince George's County police officer taking a man to the ground and kicking him twice has led to the suspension of that officer, a second officer involved and their immediate supervisor.

The officer who used force allegedly chased and tried to detain two men after witnessing an assault, but the victim couldn't be found and both men were eventually released, Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said in a statement late Tuesday.

Stawinski shared video of the use of force in the interest of transparency, saying he was "sorry and angry."

The officer who used force reported seeing an assault and chased the two suspects to a Langley Park gas station in an effort to detain them, Stawinski said.

One suspect was handcuffed at the gas station, Stawinski said.

Then, the officer was captured on video throwing the suspect to the ground, then hitting him.

A backup officer arrived to help in the apprehension.

As the backup officer was crouched over the suspect, apparently attempting to handcuff him, the first officer kicked the man being detained twice.

The two suspects were later released.

Two Prince George's County police officers and the immediate supervisor have been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation, Stawinski said. None of their names have been released.

The findings of the investigation will be referred to the Office of the State's Attorney.

Prince George's County Police have been in the process of rolling out body cameras to every officer by the end of the year.

Stawinski said that four officers have been prosecuted for assault during his tenure as chief.

