Prince George's County passes resolution allowing police to create curfew zones for juveniles

The Prince George’s County Council passed a resolution authorizing the chief of police to create curfew zones for juveniles that businesses can apply for.

The resolution goes into effect immediately and fills the gap as similar but separate legislation goes through the legislative process.

That bill is expected go to a public hearing and vote in May. It is being fast-tracked after hundreds of unsupervised kids — some as young as 8 — were involved in fights at National Harbor April 20.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks issued an executive order specifically for National Harbor that went into effect last weekend.

"Our county executive put an executive order in place specific to National Harbor, but we want to allow other commercial property owners in the county to apply for a curfew zone if they feel it's needed,” Council Chair Jolene Ivery said. “Our biggest priority is making sure we're in partnership with the business community, law enforcement, and the residents of our county who have all been strong supporters of these measures.”

The curfews would begin at 5 p.m. and continue until 5 a.m.