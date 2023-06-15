Plan to pause townhome construction in rural parts of Prince George's put on hold

A key Prince George’s County Council committee voted unanimously against a proposed two-year pause on townhome construction in rural areas.

Many realtors and developers support Thursday’s vote, but the bill’s sponsor plans to make changes and try again.

Council Vice Chair Wala Blegay introduced the bill to focus new townhome construction near transportation hubs. She said it’s necessary because sprawling development in rural areas is putting a strain on infrastructure and causing traffic problems.

“This was to bring up the discussion that we had,” she said. “The infrastructure problem that we have, we wanted to bring it up. We wanted people to discuss it. Because it’s a problem. It is the elephant in the room.”

Developers and realtors were among the most outspoken opponents.

“We’re dealing with the housing crisis in all of Maryland, and here in Prince George’s County, especially by saying not building townhouses for two years is just going to make the problem worse,” Maryland Realtors President Yolanda Muckle said.

Blaine James, who owns a Montessori school in Clinton, said new developments bring new customers critical to all businesses, not just those in transportation hubs.

“These are families, and they may have children that potentially could have interest in my Montessori, but just understanding that the businesses from your typical small restaurants or cleaner services or small grocery stores,” he said.

Blegay plans to amend the bill and put it forward again. The new version will require developers to pay more money toward infrastructure.

“Building full road infrastructure, building a school within the community,” she said. “I mean many other jurisdictions’ developers are responsible for putting money toward a school.”

“Hopefully, they’ll come to an understanding that it’s a compromise – everything is a compromise – and that we build townhomes, but we also maintain our ruralness and our single-family homes,” said Jody Wildy of Concerned Citizens of Prince George’s County.

Blegay may have that amended bill ready around September.