The new leader of Prince George’s County Public Schools announced metal detectors will be installed in all high schools and eight middle schools and all middle and high school students will have to carry clear backpacks so the contents are visible.

“There is no tolerance for weapons inside of our schools or on grounds and on our school buses,” CEO Millard House said.

“We’ll be working with your local affiliates like your Targets and Walmarts, Amazon, to recommend to our parents where they can go to get these backpacks,” he said.

On Monday, a 17-year-old student was arrested after taking a loaded gun into a summer program at Central High School.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

House said he’ll also address bullying and why kids carry guns to school.

“They don’t necessarily bring firearms to school to do harm,” he said. “They’re bringing firearms, in many cases, to protect themselves to and from school.”

He’s also creating a school bus safety work group and providing driver and passenger safety training with law enforcement.

Three teens were charged with attempting to shoot a 14-year-old student on a bus in May. The gun malfunctioned.

House said he plans to continue listening and learning and plans to issue a 90-day plan to the school board and community soon.