15-Year-Old Suspect in DC Homicide, Attempted Murder on School Bus Taken Into Custody

U.S. marshals arrested a 15-year-old boy accused of attempted murder on a Prince George’s County school bus Tuesday afternoon. Sources say the teen is also wanted in a D.C. homicide.

The teen was found about 2:40 p.m. in the Riverdale Park area. He is accused of trying to shoot another teen on the bus and is connected to the killing of a D.C. woman whose sibling also was arrested in the school bus attack, law enforcement sources told News4, describing the cases as not connected.

Prince George's police have not publicly released the suspect's full name.

The suspect boarded a bus with two other teens on the afternoon on May 1 and began to attack a teenage victim, according to Prince George's County police.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The suspect then tried to shoot the victim multiple times, but investigators believe the gun malfunctioned, and the victim was left with minor injuries, police said. Ammunition was found on the bus.

Prosecutors say a gang-related dispute led to the confrontation. They say it was targeted and planned.

Police previously said they arrested a 14-year-old boy from Suitland, a 15-year-old boy from Temple Hills and a 14-year-old girl from Oxon Hill described by prosecutors as the “mastermind” of the attack. All four are charged as adults.

Two days after the bus attack, 23-year-old Kaijah McCoy of Northeast D.C. was found shot to death in a residential building in the 3700 block of Jamison Street NE, D.C. police said.

The school bus attack suspect arrested Tuesday also is wanted in McCoy’s homicide, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told News4. It wasn’t immediately clear what charges, if any, he may face in connection to the killing.