Shooter Tried to Fire at Boy on Maryland School Bus But Gun Malfunctioned: Police

A young person with a handgun tried to shoot a boy on a school bus in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Monday and the gun malfunctioned, authorities said. A search for three suspects is underway.

The victim, whose age was not released, was assaulted by three young people but managed to escape without being shot.

Prince George’s County police say a school bus stopped at Iverson Street and Sutler Drive to drop off students. As the bus was stopped, three people boarded and began to attack the boy.

“One of the suspects displayed a handgun and attempted to shoot the victim multiple times but detectives believe the weapon malfunctioned,” police said in a statement.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Officers responded at about 4:55 p.m. and found ammunition on the bus. The victim suffered minor injuries, police said.

The three suspects are believed to be juveniles; no age range was released. Surveillance images show young people in black, wearing hoods and face masks. A gun can be seen in one young person's hand.

PHOTOS: detectives released images of suspects wanted for assault on school bus. Please share and call with info. https://t.co/QVVEJqzlSE pic.twitter.com/Ol4Bmnr15f — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) May 4, 2023

A bus driver and bus aide were “on or near the bus” at the time, police said. They were not hurt.

Prince George’s County Public Schools are working with law enforcement.

“We are horrified by this incident and grateful that no lives were lost. Our highest priority is keeping students, staff and families safe inside Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) classrooms, on school grounds and school buses,” the district said in a statement and declined further comment.

An assault investigation is underway. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police. A cash reward is offered.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.