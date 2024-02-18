Prince George's County

Man turns himself in after strangling girlfriend in Accokeek: Prince George's County police

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man turned himself in after he said he strangled his girlfriend inside her Accokeek home on Saturday, Prince George’s County police said. 

Carl Kearney, Jr., 43, walked into a police station in Clinton at around 9:20 a.m. and “advised officers he strangled his girlfriend… earlier that morning,” authorities said. 

When police went to the residence in the 800 block of St. James Court, they said they found Patrina Best, 38, unresponsive inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

“During an interview with Homicide Unit detectives, Kearney confessed to strangling the victim during an argument,” Prince George’s County police said. 

The suspect faces first- and second-degree murder and related charges, authorities said. 

Anyone with information on the case should call 301-516-2512 or 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

