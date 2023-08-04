Have you seen Madame Sylla? Students go door-to-door in search for missing Maryland teacher

Students and parents went door-to-door in Greenbelt, Maryland, Friday evening asking if anyone had seen their teacher who’s been missing since Saturday.

Mariam Toure, who also goes by Mariame Sylla and is known at Dora Kennedy French Immersion School as Madame Sylla, was last seen walking in her neighborhood wearing a multicolored dress and a headscarf, police said. She’s believed to have been headed to Schrom Hills Park, where she liked to walk.

The number of people gathered at a vigil for Toure’s safe return said much about how loved she is and by how many.

Principal James Spence described staff reaction upon hearing the news she was missing.

“On day one, ran out and started looking,” he said. “In the first hours, we were getting texts that they were going to go out and search these parks.”

The park was exhaustively searched by law enforcement earlier this week.

“We continue to follow all leads that have come into us,” Greenbelt Police Chief Richard Bowers said. “We keep all of our possibilities open as to the cause of her disappearance.”

Police say Toure’s belongings and medication were found in her home. Friends say that, as a devout Muslim, she never misses prayers.

Toure is 60 years old an 5-feet-7-inches tall with brown eyes.